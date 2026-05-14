Akel boss Stefanos Stefanou said on Thursday that Akel does not rule out seeking the role of House speaker after the parliamentary elections, while insisting that political offices are not an end in themselves for the party.

Speaking during a press conference, the secretary-general outlined the party’s legislative record over the past five years and presented priorities for the next parliamentary term, focusing on labour rights, social policy, energy costs and wealth inequality.

Stefanou said Akel had contributed to measures protecting workers from exhausting working conditions, strengthening safety and health training obligations and improving the rights of permanent teachers.

On social issues, he referred to legislation providing free legal aid for women affected by domestic and gender-based violence, the criminalisation of revenge pornography and the extension of maternity leave from 18 to 24 weeks.

Addressing rising living costs and energy policy, Stefanou said the party had pressured for reductions in VAT on electricity and supported a permanent reduction from 19 per cent to 5 per cent.

He also defended Akel’s opposition regarding green taxes, stating that the party favours their abolition.

“We have shown which force supports society with seriousness and documentation,” he said.

Stefanou also criticised President Nikos Christodoulides over economic policy, claiming the president “has been added to the bodyguards of the banks’ irresponsibility”.

Referring to a recent European Commission study on wealth distribution, he said 10 per cent of wealthy households in Cyprus controlled 67 per cent of the country’s total wealth.

He announced that Akel would continue promoting legislative proposals targeting excess profits by banks, renewable energy companies and owners of high value real estate.

On property purchases by third country nationals, Stefanou said Akel wanted tighter controls “also for reasons of national security”.

He explained that party proposals aimed to close loopholes linked to companies and concessions, restrict mass property concentration and prohibit the purchase of agricultural and forest land.

The Akel leader additionally confirmed the party’s support for reestablishing the cooperative movement, arguing that cooperatives had been “purposefully driven to bankruptcy by the previous government”.

Commenting on potential political collaborations after the elections, Stefanou said discussions regarding alliances and the House speaker would take place after the vote.

Referring to Odysseas Michaelides and the Alma movement, he stated there was “no confrontation” between the two parties and added that “we do not seek it”.

Stefanou further lambasted both Disy and Diko for what he described as “complete silence” regarding possible cooperation with Elam.

“It is extreme to discuss with Elam,” he said, adding that “the far right is a huge danger for Cyprus.”