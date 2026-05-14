Sharp exchanges dominated a televised debate on Thursday between Nikolas Papadopoulos and Odysseas Michaelides, with the leaders of Diko and Alma confronting each other over corruption allegations, the Pentakomo case, political alliances and investigations linked to the former auditor-general.

The discussion, aired on Omega television, quickly moved away from party programmes and centred on a series of personal and political disputes.

A significant part of the debate focused on the Pentakomo waste management case following recent remarks by attorney-general George Savvides regarding an ongoing criminal investigation.

Papadopoulos repeatedly questioned why Michaelides remained on the parliamentary election ballot while investigations concerning him were continuing.

Drawing comparisons with the case involving former MEP Dimitris Papadakis, he pressed the Alma leader over allegations linked to Pentakomo and a complaint filed by former associate Andreas Hassapopoulos concerning alleged perjury before the Supreme Court.

Michaelides rejected the comparison outright. “I claim that the two cases have no connection with each other,” he said, dismissing the Hassapopoulos complaint as “last year’s sour grapes”.

Referring to the Pentakomo affair, he argued that an earlier investigative committee appointed by former attorney-general Costas Clerides had cleared him of responsibility while attributing blame to the environment department.

As Papadopoulos continued to challenge him over whether he would withdraw his candidacy, Michaelides delivered the debate’s sharpest remark.

“To your great regret, I will not withdraw from the ballot,” he said. “To the great regret of George Savvides, to Annita and to the entire establishment, I will be a candidate on May 24.”

The confrontation also extended to allegations surrounding political connections and financial interests.

Michaelides accused Diko of appearing to serve banking interests and referred to the involvement of Papadopoulos’ sister, Anastasia Papadopoulou, with a real estate management company linked to foreclosures.

Papadopoulos responded that his sister served only as a non-executive director responsible for corporate social responsibility initiatives and accused Michaelides of “distorting the facts and presenting a fictitious version of the truth”.

The two party leaders also disagreed over cooperation with other political parties.

Michaelides said Alma has ruled out any form of potential collaboration with Elam, while Papadopoulos questioned how Alma could consider cooperation with Akel after previous criticism directed at its leadership.

The debate additionally touched on earlier controversy involving police escorts assigned to the children of President Nikos Christodoulides, with Papadopoulos accusing Michaelides of involving children in political disputes and Michaelides insisting his intervention concerned the use of state resources rather than the President’s family.