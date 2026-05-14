If there is one thing Agros village is well-known for, it is its pink, fragrant rose. Its cool climate and fertile land offer Cyprus the most aromatic rosewater, rose liquor and everything rose-infused. Behind it are the hard-working people of Agros who each year present an iconic local event – the Agros Rose Festival.

Its 18th edition is back this month, as it is every spring, and a plethora of events will unfold across two weekends, the second of which is May 16-17.

Along the street, market stalls will share the creations of local artists, Cypriot produce by their makers and arts and crafts to enjoy. In the afternoon, children will enjoy several entertaining activities, while in the evening seven musicians will take the stage to perform live.

Those who want a fully-immersive experience can join the 5.30am rose-picking activity on Sunday morning for a truly fragrant look at the rose fields amid the morning dew. More dance and live music performances will take place throughout the weekend, which is as packed with village experiences that celebrate its rose culture and history as last weekend.

18th Agros Rose Festival

Annual village festival with rose flower activities, markets and live entertainment. May 9-10, 16-17. Agros village, Limassol district. Tel: 25-521333. www.rosefest.agros.org.cy