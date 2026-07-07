An 18-year-old man was remanded for seven days by the Famagusta court on Tuesday after he was arrested as the fourth suspect in the investigation into the brutal assault of a 47-year-old man in the district.

The suspect was arrested on Monday at Larnaca International Airport before being brought before the Famagusta district court, which approved the police’s request for a seven-day detention order.

The case is being investigated by the Famagusta CID, with all four suspects under investigation for offences including acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm and causing grievous bodily harm.

The arrest of the 18-year-old brings the total number of suspects in custody in connection with the case to four.

Police investigations are ongoing.