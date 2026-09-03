The month starts with a bang with events around the island from September 4 to 6

Hello September, hello new and updated cultural agenda. In the first weekend of September, Cyprus will enjoy an outdoor jazz festival, a night of kleftiko, new exhibitions, a loud beer festival with concerts featuring some of the biggest names in the Greek music scene, an esteemed opera in a majestic medieval setting and outdoor movie nights.

Larnaca

The weekend begins with a two-day celebration of jazz as the 4th Larnaka Jazz Festival fills Zouhouri Square this Friday and Saturday. Performing on September 4 and 5 are Elisabeth Simonian & Friends, the Macumba Salsa Project, The Jazz Quartet and The Storyville Ragtimers. Each night will feature two live acts, with free entrance for the public, who will get to enjoy a pint of free beer as well.

In Meneou, the 9th Kleftiko Festival this Saturday will serve plates of the traditional Cypriot summer dish while live music entertains festivalgoers. Earlier in the day, at Larnaca’s Kimonos Square, an exhibition and handmade arts bazaar will be set up. The All about Arts & Crafts bazaar will run from 4pm onwards, featuring lots of local artisans.

The Meneou Kleftiko Festival

Limassol

Limassol welcomes two new exhibitions this week. First, the Nikos Kouroussis: labyrinths exhibition opens at the Limassol Municipal Arts Centre – Apothikes Papadaki on September 4, and until October 4 it runs a series of parallel events which include workshops for children, exhibition tours, new publications and walkthroughs. At the Lumière Contemporary Art Gallery, the painting exhibition SOME BODY will run from September 5 to November 5, featuring works by Christina Drakos. The opening event will take place at 7pm.

At Kolla, another popular market arrives, as the team sticks to its promise to hold a market on the first weekend of every month. The Cyberness Oasis Market will be open this Saturday and Sunday from 4pm to 11pm. Its agenda includes crafty workshops, entertainment, readings, live music from bands and DJs, a market with over 100 artists and a huge variety of street food. Plus, it is pet friendly.

At Rialto Theatre, visual artist Suzana Phialas will present her installation LUX_KILL this September 4, 5, and 6, taking visitors beneath the stage and into an unexplored part of the theatre.

The Cyberness Oasis Market

Paphos

Paphos’ most anticipated event, not only of this weekend but of the entire month, is the 24th Pafos Aphrodite Festival as it makes its annual comeback. With the charming Medieval Castle of Paphos as its backdrop, the festival will present Gaetano Donizetti’s 1832 opera L’Elisir d’Amore (The Elixir of Love). The production brings together over 100 acclaimed artists from the Armenian National Opera and Ballet Theatre and the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra.

In a more stripped-down and Cypriot mood is the 8th Miliou Orange Festival, which takes place at Ayia Paraskevi Square in Miliou village this Saturday, September 5. From 9pm onwards, all kinds of orange-flavoured and infused products and recipes will ‘dress’ the square while a live music programme entertains crowds.

The village of Kathikas also has something fun in store. The Kathikas Late Summer Festivalwill bring market stalls with arts and crafts, street food options, bingo games, a gin bar, cocktails and live music to the heart of the village. The event is on this Sunday, from 4pm to 9pm.

Nicosia

Τhe capital welcomes the weekend with the return of the 29th Cultural Festival of the University of Cyprus. Back for its second part, the festival resumes its cultural productions in the old town (at the Michalis Pieris Cultural Centre, the ex-Axiothea Mansion) and on September 5 hosts the theatre production Seven Against Thebes by Aeschylus. Under the direction of Lea Maleni, this ancient Greek tragedy is remarkably presented in seven different languages.

Also on this weekend is the Open-Air Cinema Strovolos at the Strovolos Municipal Hall. The upcoming, and final, screenings include Mamma Mia! On September 4, The Bad Guys on September 5 and F1: The Movie on September 6. All begin at 7.45pm and have free admission.

On the music front, the Municipal Park Theatre in Lympia welcomes renowned Greek musician Giannis Haroulis this Saturday, September 5 for a concert at 9pm.

For more live music, there is one weekend happening that is set to gather all sorts of crowds. Septemberfest Nicosia Beer Festival is on every evening until Sunday, September 6 with a special line-up of Greek and Cypriot musicians. Stelios Rokkos, Eleonora Zouganeli, Petros Iakovides, Christos Mastoras and the Melisses band will entertain festivalgoers while they enjoy a variety of street food and, of course, ice-cold beers.

Bottoms up, this will be a grand weekend for events, all around Cyprus!

4th Larnaka Jazz Festival

Two nights of live jazz music. September 4-5. Zouhouri Square, Larnaca. 8.30pm. Free entrance

9th Meneou Kleftiko Festival

Traditional festival with kleftiko dishes and live music. September 4. Asteras Meneou House, Larnaca district. 8pm. €22 includes kleftiko dinner. Tel: 99-344560

All about Arts & Crafts

Exhibition and crafts bazaar. September 5. Kimonos Square, Larnaca. 4pm onwards. Free admission

Nikos Kouroussis: labyrinths

Exhibition and parallel events. September 4 – October 4. Limassol Municipal Arts Centre – Apothikes Papadaki, Limassol. Opening: 6pm-10pm. Wednesday – Saturday: 10am–8pm. Sunday: 10am–6pm. Free admission. [email protected]. Tel: 25-367700

LUX_KILL

Installation by Suzana Phialas. September 4-6. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. Opening night: 7pm. Saturday-Sunday: 6pm-10pm. Free admission. Suitable for ages 12+. www.rialto.com.cy

SOME BODY

Solo painting exhibition by Christina Drakos. September 5-November 5. Lumière Contemporary Art Gallery, Limassol. Opening night: 7pm. www.lumiereartgallery.com

Cyberness Oasis Market

Two-day market with artists, live music, street food and DJs. September 5-6. Kolla, Limassol. 4pm-11pm. Free admission

24th Pafos Aphrodite Festival

The Armenian National Opera and Ballet Theatre and the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra present Gaetano Donizetti’s 1832 opera L’Elisir d’Amore (The Elixir of Love). September 4-5. Medieval Castle, Paphos. Tickets at www.ticketmaster.cy and all ACS Courier outlets

Kathikas Late Summer Festival

More than 50 market stalls, street food, bingo, cocktails, music and more. September 6. Kathikas village, Paphos village. 4pm-9pm

8th Miliou Orange Festival

Traditional village festival. September 5. Agia Paraskevi Square, Miliou village, Paphos. 7pm

Seven Against Thebes by Aeschylus

Theatre performance by Persona Theatre Company. Directed by Lea Maleni. September 5. Part of the 29th Cultural Festival of the University of Cyprus. Michalis Pieris Cultural Centre (Axiothea Mansion), Nicosia. 8.30pm. €10. Tel: 22-894531. [email protected]

Septemberfest Nicosia Beer Festival

Annual beer festival with live music from big Greek stars. Beers, street food and more. Until September 7. Akadimias Park, Nicosia. €12 per day of €65 for festival pass. www.ticketbox.com.cy/septemberfest2026

Open-Air Cinema Strovolos

Sonic 3. September 3. Mamma Mia! September 4. The Bad Guys. September 5. F1: The Movie. September 6. Strovolos Municipal Hall, Nicosia. Free admission

Giannis Haroulis

Concert by Greek singer. September 5. Municipal Park Theatre, Lympia, Nicosia. 9pm. Tickets on More.com. Table reservations needed. Tel: 99-810011