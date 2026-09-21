Teachers’ organisations are getting ready to announce measures to protest the education ministry’s intentions regarding the appointment system, it was made known on Monday.

Cyprus News Agency sources said the organisations had met with Education Minister Athena Michaelidou over the past few days but did not reach a conclusion they were pleased with.

The organisations, which met on Thursday, claimed the system would be “unfair” on a large number of teachers.

In the meantime, the education ministry had not produced an updated proposal and appeared to be set on abolishing the appointment list “without securing the rights of the teachers”, the sources said.

The sources said the organisations’ demand for amendments to legislation so that the teachers on indefinite contracts could not be made redundant had not been accepted, which had displeased teachers’ unions Poed, Oelmek and Oltek.

On September 2, Michaelidou confirmed the government was preparing an updated proposal to reform the teacher appointment system, as unions warned they would oppose any such changes they believe could leave experienced teachers without permanent jobs.

Speaking after a meeting of the House education committee, Michaelidou said the ministry was consulting educational organisations and intended to finalise its proposal in the autumn, ahead of the planned abolition of the existing appointment list on September 1, next year.

Under the current system, teachers can enter an appointment list and wait for permanent employment in public schools.

Legislation introduced reforms to gradually replace the list with a system based on examinations, with the transition due to end in 2027.

Michaelidou was adamant that the government would not yield on reforming the system.