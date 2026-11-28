On Saturday, there will be an increase in high clouds, and in the late afternoon the weather will become mainly cloudy with medium-height clouds.

Temperatures will rise to around 24 degrees inland and on the coast and to 17 degrees in the higher mountains.

Winds will blow mainly northwest to northeast, ranging between 3 to 4 Beaufort and the sea will be slightly rough.

It will be mainly cloudy tonight, with isolated showers or even storms expected later.

The temperature will drop to around 14 degrees inland and on the coast and to 11 degrees in the higher mountains.

Winds will blow mainly northeasterly to southeasterly at 3 to 4 Beaufort and the sea will be slightly rough.

On Sunday and Monday, the weather will be mainly cloudy with occasional local rain and isolated thunderstorms. In a storm, hail may fall.

On Tuesday, the weather will remain mainly cloudy with local rain or thunderstorms.

The temperature will gradually drop significantly by Tuesday.