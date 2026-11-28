A new exhibition opens this weekend in Paphos, presented by Megadance. Particulate Matter(s) is a group exhibition curated by Denise Araouzou that will run at Decade from November 28 to January 18. Bringing together the works of almost a dozen artists, the exhibition has a special opening event planned for this Saturday at 7pm.

“Particulate matter (PM) refers to microscopic solid particles and liquid droplets suspended in the air composed of reactive gases, organic compounds, metals and soot. They are produced by fossil fuel combustion, wars, fires, genocides, intensive agriculture, the construction of some cities and the simultaneous destruction of others. Particulate Matter(s) situates this island in relation to its neighbouring lands through the air we breathe and lifts the veil on the generic term ‘dust’ to name and reveal the multitude of agencies that constitute the air we breathe and the stories they carry about the lands they come from, how they came into being, and why,” organisers say.

“The exhibition presents these invisible particles as messengers of ruin, choreographed by wind currents forever entangling the Levant in degrees and temporalities of rupture. Always breathing, swallowing, ingesting, these bodies of ours hold remnants of ongoing -cides.”

Participating in the showcase are Panos Aprahamian, Forensic Architecture, Enar de Dios Rodríguez, Ilina Chervonnaya, Kyriaki Costa, Yiannos Economou, Lower Levant Company (Emiddio Vasquez and Peter Eramian) and Nicos Philippou.

Particulate Matter(s)

Group exhibition curated by Denise Araouzou. November 28-January 18. Decade, Agiou Kendea 4, 8046, Paphos. Opening night: 7pm. Wednesday-Friday: 5pm-7pm or by appointment. www.megadence.com