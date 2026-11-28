Ten people were arrested as part of overnight police operations across the island on Friday.

Police said the arrests involved various offenses, including illegal possession of burglary tools and drugs, illegal entry and illegal possession of property, driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to appear in court, extortion by false pretences, and outstanding fine warrants.

As part of the checks, at total of 743 drivers and 244 passengers were stopped. Meanwhile, officers carried out inspections of 50 premises, resulting in eight complaints.

During the traffic checks, 294 complaints were filed, of which 108 concerned exceeding the speed limit. Seven vehicles were impounded.

Police also carried out 430 alcohol tests, resulting in 33 complaints and five preliminary drug tests, with two positive results.