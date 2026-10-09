A prestigious two-day medical gathering highlights Minthis as an inspiring destination for conferences, professional events and corporate gatherings.

Minthis resort in Paphos recently welcomed the inaugural meeting of the Cyprus Society for Surgery of the Hand, bringing together leading medical professionals from Cyprus and abroad for two days of education, knowledge-sharing and professional collaboration.

Held on 26 and 27 September, the meeting marked an important milestone for hand surgery in Cyprus, providing an opportunity for specialists to exchange expertise and explore the latest developments in the field, while enjoying the distinctive setting and hospitality of Minthis.

The programme featured an impressive international contribution from renowned Canadian hand surgeon Professor Don Lalonde, who shared his extensive experience in WALANT surgery, tendon repair and the functional anatomy of the hand. He was joined by distinguished members of the local medical community, who presented on topics including flap surgery, hand microsurgery, peripheral nerve disorders, and the management of fractures and dislocations of the hand and wrist.

While the scientific programme was at the heart of the event, the two-day format also allowed delegates to experience Minthis beyond the meeting room. Guests stayed at the resort, enjoying its tranquil surroundings, distinctive hospitality and range of amenities, creating an environment that encouraged informal conversation, networking and the development of new professional relationships.

“We were delighted to welcome the Cyprus Society for Surgery of the Hand for this important inaugural meeting,”Stelios Fillipides Resort General Manager. “Events such as this demonstrate how Minthis can provide more than a venue for a conference. Our setting allows organisations to combine a professional programme with accommodation, hospitality, dining and opportunities to relax and connect, all within one destination.”

Located in the wine producing region of Paphos, surrounded by nature and steeped in the heritage of Cyprus, Minthis offers a distinctive alternative to conventional conference venues. Its combination of accommodation, meeting spaces, restaurants, wellness facilities and leisure experiences provides organisers with the flexibility to create tailored programmes for conferences, corporate retreats, incentives and professional gatherings.

The resort’s setting also offers an opportunity to extend events beyond the formal agenda, whether through a shared dining experience, wellness activities, outdoor experiences or simply time to connect in an inspiring environment.

For Minthis, hosting the Cyprus Society for Surgery of the Hand meeting forms part of its continued development as a destination for conferences and events, offering organisations an environment where business, professional exchange and meaningful experiences can come together.

The successful two-day meeting demonstrated the potential of Minthis to host specialist and professional events that require both a high-quality meeting environment and a memorable destination experience — making it an increasingly compelling choice for organisations looking to bring their teams, members or clients together in Cyprus.