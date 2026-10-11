Two drivers were taken to hospital after a head-on collision on the Polis Chrysochous to Paphos Road near Tsada on Saturday night.

The crash happened at about 11pm, when a car driven by a 20-year-old man towards Paphos hit a vehicle driven by a 30-year-old woman heading towards Polis Chrysochous.

Both drivers were taken by ambulance to Paphos general hospital and kept in for observation as a precaution.

Doctors said they have mild abrasions and are out of immediate danger.

Police said the circumstances are under investigation.