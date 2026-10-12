Alpha Bank has purchased more than 2.24 million of its own shares for €9.69 million as part of its share buyback programme, according to an announcement published on Monday.

Specifically, the lender said it bought 2,248,692 shares traded on Euronext Athens during the period from October 5 to October 9, at an average price of €4.3097 per share.

The purchases took place over two trading days, with 1,105,285 shares acquired on October 7 for €4.88 million, at an average price of €4.4163 per share.

A further 1,143,407 shares were purchased on October 8 for approximately €4.81 million, at an average price of €4.2067 per share.

On October 7, the shares traded at a high of €4.4560 and a low of €4.3540, while the following day the highest price was €4.2500 and the lowest was €4.1730.

The purchases form part of a share buyback programme approved by the bank’s annual general meeting on June 26, 2026.

Alpha Bank said the latest announcement followed an earlier update dated July 31.

Following the transactions, the bank holds 14,600,632 of its own shares, representing 0.65 per cent of its total share capital.