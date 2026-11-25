Greek banks faced stronger competition for new mortgages in September 2026, moving against the wider European trend, according to an analysis by UBS examining lending and deposit pricing across 16 markets.

The investment bank found that mortgage pricing in Greece was 29 basis points less favourable for lenders than historical interest-rate patterns would suggest, with the gap widening by 20 basis points during the third quarter.

Its Greek mortgage competition index stood at 1.28, indicating considerably greater pressure than usual.

Across the eurozone, conditions were instead 18 basis points more favourable for banks than the model predicted.

Germany recorded a positive deviation of 38 basis points, the Netherlands 34 and Belgium 33, while Norway and Ireland experienced stronger competitive pressure, at 32 and 23 basis points respectively.

UBS said intense competition suggested banks were offering new mortgages at lower rates than historical relationships with benchmark interest rates would indicate, potentially squeezing margins as lenders seek to expand their market share.

However, the 29-basis-point deviation does not represent a direct estimate of the reduction in banks’ net interest margins, since the impact depends on new lending volumes, loan composition and repricing.

Deposit competition followed a different pattern, particularly for fixed-term accounts.

Eurozone pressure on fixed-term deposit pricing was 13 basis points above normal levels, having increased by six basis points over the quarter.

In 11 of the 15 markets with available data, competition for fixed-term deposits was stronger than usual, with Britain recording the largest deviation at 46 basis points.

UBS did not provide a comparable Greek figure for fixed-term deposits.

Meanwhile, Greek non-term deposits remained stable, with an index of 0.27 and no deviation in basis points or quarterly change.

UBS estimates that benchmark interest rates explain around 90 per cent of changes in interest-rate spreads, with the remainder reflecting factors including competition and other influences.

The findings highlight the differing pressures on Greek banks as they seek to grow lending while protecting profitability.