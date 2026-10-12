Large quantities of untaxed tobacco products have been seized in Larnaca and dietary supplements and energy drinks falsely declared as clothing at Limassol port, the customs department said on Monday.

In the Larnaca case, customs officers were informed on October 8 by police that a search of a 52-year-old man’s home had uncovered untaxed tobacco.

Officers seized 101 cartons of 200 cigarettes each, 215 cartons of 200 heated tobacco sticks each and 9.825kg of rolling tobacco.

The packaging lacked the required health warnings, security features and traceability codes.

The man was arrested but later released after agreeing to settle the case out of court by paying €19,000.

The seized products will be destroyed.

In a separate case on September 30, customs officers inspecting a container shipment from Greece discovered dietary supplements and energy drinks declared as clothing.

The importer lacked the necessary permits. The goods were seized and the case is being investigated with the health ministry.