If your Cyprus business already runs on Microsoft Dynamics NAV 2017, an enterprise resource planning (ERP) system, a date is approaching that deserves a place on the agenda of your finance and IT leads.

What Microsoft has published

Microsoft’s lifecycle page for the product states that Dynamics NAV 2017 follows the Fixed Lifecycle Policy, with its extended support phase ending in January 2027. Mainstream support has already finished, so this is the final phase.

The Fixed Lifecycle Policy explains what that final phase contains: paid support and security updates at no additional cost. It also says Microsoft will not accept warranty requests, design changes or new features during extended support. Beyond the end of support, the policy points to an Extended Security Update program for security fixes, but that program is described as a separate requirement. Nothing in these pages tells us whether it will be offered for NAV 2017, so do not assume it will be. Ask Microsoft or your licensing partner directly.

Does the software stop working?

The support deadline concerns vendor support. Tigunia’s published explanation asks can you keep running Dynamics NAV 2017 after Microsoft’s support ends? and answers that the software will not suddenly shut down, users will not be locked out and data will not disappear. The same article notes that the change happens behind the scenes: security patches and the ability to open a support case with the publisher end. Tigunia is a firm that works with NAV, so read its view as a service provider’s perspective rather than Microsoft policy.

The real question, then, is how much risk you are willing to carry, for how long, and what the alternatives would cost your company.

A practical planning sequence

What follows is advice, not Microsoft guidance, and every company’s situation differs. The examples are hypothetical.

1. Name an owner and confirm your version. Someone should be accountable for the ERP decision, whether that is the finance director, the IT manager or an external adviser. Confirm the exact version and update level in use. Verify the installed release rather than relying on memory or old documentation.

2. Map what depends on the system. List every connection: bank file exports, payment services, e-invoicing or tax reporting tools, reporting spreadsheets, payroll feeds, warehouse scanners, web shops. Then list the critical workflows, such as month-end close, VAT returns, stock valuation and supplier payments. A hypothetical distributor might find its month-end close relies on one report nobody has touched in years.

3. Ask your support partner what is covered. Put the questions in writing. After the January 2027 date, what will they handle? Can they change application code such as reports and posting routines? What happens if an outside service changes its security requirements and the problem sits in the compiled platform rather than in custom code? Tigunia raises that last point in its article, and it is worth asking any partner regardless of who they are. Ask about response times and fees, and get answers in writing.

4. Document your customizations. If your system has custom reports, code or integrations, record what was changed, why, who wrote it and whether the source is available. Undocumented customizations make both migration and support harder.

5. Test a backup restore. A backup you have never restored is a hope, not a control. Restore the database and company data to a separate environment, open it, and have a finance user check a few known balances.

6. Compare the choices on business criteria. The realistic options usually include staying put for now with extra safeguards, upgrading within the Dynamics family, or moving to a different ERP. Judge them against criteria you define: licensing and implementation cost for your user count, how much customization you want to keep, reporting needs, the skills available in Cyprus or your remote partner network, audit and regulatory requirements, and how much disruption your finance calendar can absorb. Get written quotes instead of relying on general figures from articles because costs and timelines vary widely.

7. Run a small pilot with acceptance criteria. Before committing to a full programme, choose a limited scope, such as one legal entity or one process like purchase-to-pay. Agree in advance what “success” means: for example, that a specific set of invoices posts correctly, that the trial balance matches the old system at a cut-off date, and that named users can complete their tasks without workarounds.

8. Set a decision date. If you choose to stay on NAV 2017 for a time, record it as a deliberate risk decision with an owner and a review date, with safeguards your IT adviser recommends. If you choose to move, work back from your financial year-end and avoid cut-over during your busiest close.

What to do before January 2027

January 2027 is a support milestone, not an automatic shutdown. Still, “it keeps working” and “it is well supported” are different statements, and a finance system holds data your auditors, bank and tax filings depend on. Treat the next few months as time to gather facts, ask partners precise questions and test your recovery, so that whatever you decide, you decide it on your own schedule.

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed Disclaimer – The information provided in this content is intended for general informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, legal, tax, or health advice, nor relied upon as a substitute for professional guidance tailored to your personal circumstances. The opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of any other individual, organization, agency, employer, or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED (operating under the name Cyprus-Mail).