Federation takes part in ILO talks on retail workplace safety

The Employers and Industrialists Federation (Oev) has called for proportionate, risk-based workplace safety requirements for the retail sector, arguing that measures should reflect the size and needs of individual businesses rather than impose uniform solutions.

The federation outlined its position during a tripartite technical committee of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) on occupational safety and health in retail, held in Geneva, Switzerland, from September 28 to October 2, 2026.

Oev was represented by Amalia Papaioannou, an officer in its Energy and Environment Department, who participated as a member of a small international employers’ delegation.

The committee brought together government representatives, employers’ organisations and workers’ organisations from various countries to examine existing and emerging risks to retail employees, taking into account ongoing changes in the world of work and the growing use of new technologies.

Discussions covered physical, ergonomic, biological and psychosocial hazards, alongside ways to prevent workplace accidents and occupational diseases.

Participants also examined the opportunities and challenges arising from digitalisation, automation and new ways of organising work.

Oev emphasised the need for practical and proportionate safety measures, arguing that requirements should be based on risk assessments and adapted to the nature, size and actual needs of each business.

The federation also called for practical guidance and appropriate support for small and medium-sized enterprises, enabling them to implement preventive measures effectively.

On technology, Oev supported its use to improve working conditions, safety and productivity, provided risks are assessed beforehand and employees receive appropriate training.

It also stressed the importance of continuously developing workers’ knowledge and skills so they can use new technological tools safely and effectively.

Another priority was the systematic identification of workplace hazards through cooperation and consultation between employers and employees, making use of safety committees and existing employee participation mechanisms.

Oev further advocated policies that strengthen prevention without imposing disproportionate administrative or financial burdens on businesses.

The committee concluded its work by drawing up guidelines for future action by the ILO, governments, employers’ organisations and workers’ organisations, with the aim of improving prevention and creating safer and healthier workplaces across the retail sector.

In its announcement, Oev presented its participation in the international committee as evidence of the organisation’s credibility and the international regard in which its officials and staff are held.

Finally, the federation said it was the only Cypriot employers’ organisation belonging to the International Organisation of Employers and had represented Cypriot businesses at the ILO continuously since 1960.