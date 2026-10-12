George Pamboridis is gaining support in the race for Disy’s presidential nomination, after party leader Annita Demetriou rejected claims that she was blackmailed into withdrawing.

Local media reported on Monday that Demetriou’s exit has not settled the party’s rift, with a burgeoning alliance behind Pamboridis, who is competing with former Disy leader Averof Neophytou for the nomination.

Party deputy, Michalis Ioannides, close ally of Demetriou’s, announced his support for Pamborides in an interview with Kathimerini on Sunday.

Politis reported that former foreign minister Ioannis Kasoulides is expected to back Pamboridis, while news outlet Reporter named former deputy welfare minister Anastasia Anthousi among others expected to follow.

Local media has likewise named Haris Georgiadis, Loukas Fourlas and Ionas Nikolaou, whose names were previously raised as possible third candidates, now expected to give their backing to Pamboridis.

Many within the party have relayed to local media that “a third candidacy would be a gift to Averof”.

In a social media post, Pamboridis said he hoped to unite the party base and urged supporters to “turn the page”.

The reports also describe unease with Neophytou, for his critics see his refusal to rule out running without the party’s endorsement as a ‘blackmailing tactic’ that forced Demetriou to step aside to avoid a new split.

Politis said the criticism extends even to those who formerly backed him in 2023, with party members who support President Nikos Christodoulides reportedly favouring Neophytou as the weaker opponent in 2028.

Demetriou herself, speaking to Sigma, called the blackmail rumours “slanderous” and a “shame for those who spread them”.

She said she took the decision on Thursday night, to “unlock the impasse and ensure the unity of the party”.

“You didn’t have to be a member of Disy to understand that this situation could not continue,” she said.

She recalled telling Pamboridis in her parliamentary office that she would “be the first to take the step”, and said he tried to dissuade her.

Disy itself has issued a statement describing her move as one of “responsibility”, commending Demetriou for having “put the collective interest above personal ambition”.

The party called on executives to avoid “scenarios, petty comments and personal insults”.

Candidates need signatures from at least 500 party members, including 100 from the supreme council, before a ballot of all members in November.

The Cyprus Mail contacted Averof Neophytou for comment.