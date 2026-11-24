The Association of Cyprus Tourist Enterprises (Stek) will hold its 2026 annual tourism conference in Nicosia later today, bringing together discussions on the challenges and opportunities facing the tourism industry as it prepares for the next decade.

The conference, taking place at The Landmark Nicosia from 9am, will be held under the theme ‘Tourism beyond 2030 – Competing in an Era of Constant Change’.

The event will examine international developments affecting tourism, alongside practical measures that could strengthen the competitiveness of tourism businesses.

Discussions will cover emerging travel trends, the economic contribution of tourism, air connectivity, climate resilience, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and new types of tourism experiences.

The programme will also address how tourism businesses can respond to an increasingly changing international environment while competing for travellers in the years ahead.

Deputy Minister of Tourism Kostas Koumis is scheduled to participate in a panel discussion at noon entitled ‘Leadership Forum – Competing for the Traveller of 2030’.

The deputy minister will also deliver the conference’s closing address at 1.40pm.