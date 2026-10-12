Two of Peugeot’s most popular SUVs are currently available on the Cypriot market at particularly competitive prices. CiC Automasters has announced the launch of its new ‘Peugeot WOW Days’ promotion, through which the Peugeot 2008 Hybrid is available from €22,900 and the larger Peugeot 3008 Hybrid from €29,900. This offer applies to cars ready for immediate delivery and valid for a limited period, enabling interested buyers to purchase a modern hybrid SUV without having to wait too long.

Well-crafted, modern, practical

The Peugeot 2008 Hybrid is the more affordable of the two options. It belongs to the compact SUV category and combines compact exterior dimensions with the practicality required for everyday travel. Its contemporary design, featuring the French brand’s signature headlights, is complemented by a well-crafted interior with an emphasis on ergonomics and technology.

The hybrid powertrain helps to reduce fuel consumption, particularly on urban journeys, whilst the model’s driving position and manoeuvrability make it suitable for both city driving and longer journeys.

Spacious, dynamic, family-friendly

On the other hand, the Peugeot 3008 Hybrid is aimed at those looking for more space and a different design approach. The new generation of the model features a fastback SUV-style body, combining a dynamic appearance with the practicality of a family car. Inside, Peugeot places particular emphasis on digital technology, build quality and passenger comfort. At the same time, the hybrid system offers an alternative for those who want lower fuel consumption without the need for external charging.

With new prices of €22,900 and €29,900 respectively, the Peugeot 2008 Hybrid and 3008 Hybrid are becoming even more attractive in two highly-competitive market segments.

Interested parties can visit the Peugeot showrooms at CiC Automasters to learn more about available models and arrange a test drive.

The offers on the Peugeot 2008 and 3008 hybrid models, available during the WOW Days campaign, are valid for a limited time only and subject to terms and conditions.