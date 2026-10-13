Presidential hopeful George Pamboridis said on Tuesday that Disy should pursue a “natural alliance” with Diko ahead of the 2028 presidential election, and that he will stay in the race for the party’s nomination whatever happens.

Speaking to Sigma, Pamboridis acknowledged that though the two parties differ in certain respects there is “a great convergence on important issues”.

He said such an alliance “should already have been pursued straight after May’s parliamentary election”.

On the question of whether he may withdraw, Pamboridis said he would remain a candidate “till the very end, for better or worse”.

Pamboridis declined to endorse claims that party leader Annita Demetriou was blackmailed into quitting the race last Thursday, saying he has no personal knowledge to add on the matter and no reason to doubt her account.

Speculation regarding what unfolded during last Thursday’s meeting has moved into “the realm of gossip”, he said.

Asked about the presence of Althia publisher and Omega TV owner Frixos Koulermos at the meeting that preceded Demetriou’s decision, he said he has no problem with established party figures or publishers participating in discussions.

He rejected the notion that multiple candidates seeking the nomination threaten party unity, saying the “real danger comes from “centrifugal forces”, those being groups pulling away from the party’s official line and courting the current government.

He pointed to 2023, when the party’s official candidate, Averof Neophytou, finished third in the first round and Disy missed the presidential run-off for the first time, cautioning that such an eventuality “could happen again”.

Pamborides said party members are “disappointed” that Disy has returned to “infighting despite a strong parliamentary result”.

“Disy must lead events, not merely react to them” he said, remarking that “if the mistakes of 2023 are repeated we deserve our fate”.

Candidates need signatures from at least 500 party members, including 100 from the supreme council.