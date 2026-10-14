Book your festive getaway for Christmas, New Year at Cap St Georges

The magic of the festive season meets the luxury of exceptional hospitality! This Christmas and New Year, treat yourself and your loved ones to something truly special: precious moments together in a magical setting by the sea.

At Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort, the festive season takes on its own unique sparkle, with refined culinary delights, unique experiences, glamorous evenings and the unparalleled hospitality of a luxurious five-star resort.

For an unforgettable festive getaway, book your stay HERE.

Choose the Christmas or New Year accommodation package and enjoy:

Two nights of luxurious hospitality, in the room type of your choice, for an unforgettable festive getaway.

Experience the warmth and magic of the festive season in the resort’s distinctive atmosphere, with a festive champagne cocktail on Christmas Eve or New Year’s Eve, surrounded by smiles, beautiful moments and loved ones.

A special culinary evening, with a festive dinner at the restaurant of your choice. And as the night progresses, the fun continues with upbeat music from the DJs at the Night Club and Chroma Bar.

A rich festive breakfast buffet on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day, to start your day with wonderful flavours.

Games and fun at the brand-new Top Golf Venue in Cyprus! Discover the exciting side of golf, with complimentary use of one game bay for one hour. And the magic doesn’t stop here!

The festive setting is completed by Cap St Georges Christmas Village, in the square of the Church of St George.

Wander through the Christmas market, enjoy the warm atmosphere and let the sparkling lights, festive scenes and magic of Christmas sweep you away.

This year, don’t settle for simply celebrating. Give yourself a festive experience you will remember forever!

Book your festive getaway at: capstgeorges.com

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