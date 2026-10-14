Inspired by the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation’s (BoCCF’s) archaeological museum’s Georgios and Nefeli Tziapra Pieridis Collection, the workshop “Carrying Memories: From the Museum to Silk” invites kids on October 25, 2026, to explore the museum’s artefacts, motifs and stories, and transfer them onto their own scarves.

Through observation, quick sketches and freehand drawing, children will create a personal artwork inspired by the museum’s collection, using special paints and fabric markers. The workshop’s goal is to introduce young people to cultural heritage through a contemporary, interactive and playful creative process.

At the end of the workshop, each child will take home the scarf they have created.

Event information

Suitable for: ages 8+

ages 8+ Duration: 2.5 hours

2.5 hours Facilitator : Michalis Pantelidis – Artist and Textile Fashion Designer

: Michalis Pantelidis – Artist and Textile Fashion Designer Date : Sunday, October 25, 2026

: Sunday, October 25, 2026 Time : 11am-1.30pm

: 11am-1.30pm Venue: Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, 86-90 Faneromenis Street, 1011 Nicosia

Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, 86-90 Faneromenis Street, 1011 Nicosia Reservation required. Call: 22128175

Call: 22128175 Participation: free, but numbers limited

General information

Events and workshops will take place with observation of all necessary protection measures for the health and safety of visitors and staff and are accessible to individuals and groups with disabilities.

You can find more information on the BoCCF website: www.boccf.org, as well as on the Foundation’s official Facebook & Instagram channels (@boccf)

During events, photos and/or videos are recorded. Images of event visitors may be used for promotional purposes or may be provided to the media or uploaded on the Internet. By attending events, the public automatically gives organisers the right to use the photos/videos taken.

Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, 86-90 Faneromenis, 1011 Nicosia