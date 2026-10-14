Reunifying Cyprus would strengthen the European Union’s strategic autonomy and its ability to respond to crises in the Middle East, President Nikos Christodoulides said on Wednesday.

Addressing students at Maastricht University in the Netherlands, Christodoulides said that “more than a third of Cyprus remained under foreign military occupation”, arguing that a settlement would allow the island to “realise its full potential” as a “bridge” between Europe and the wider region.

He described EU membership as Cyprus’s “strongest asset” in efforts to reunite the island.

Christodoulides also argued that Europe’s security and economic interests could not be separated from developments in the Middle East and the Gulf, pointing to the impact of the Hormuz crisis on energy prices, trade and inflation.

“As the EU’s south-easternmost member state, Cyprus is well placed to strengthen cooperation with the region”, he said.

He pointed to the Amalthea humanitarian corridor for aid to Gaza, Cyprus’s role in evacuating foreign nationals during regional emergencies, and initiatives on climate change, firefighting and security cooperation.

He likewise referenced a serious of contacts held during Cyprus’ EU council presidency that brought EU leaders together with counterparts from Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Syria and the Gulf.

Christodoulides stressed that the EU must respond to an increasingly uncertain international environment by deepening integration and developing the capacity to act independently, when necessary, while continuing to cooperate with external partners.

“More integration means a stronger Europe, better equipped to act in today’s uncertain world”, he said.

He rejected the view that European strategic autonomy was unattainable, arguing that the Union needed to build on the vision of its founding figures, including Robert Schuman and Jean Monnet.

Christodoulides also said Cyprus had benefited substantially from joining the EU in 2004, with its economy “nearly doubling in real terms” and trade expanding “almost fivefold”.

“The time for the union to lead is now,” he concluded.