The Ayia Napa Medieval Festival 2026 kicks off today, Wednesday, October 14, and brings with it performances from folklore bands, knights, fire artists, musicians and dancers. Until Sunday, October 18 this buzzing town will be dressed in a Medieval mood, with free performances for all.

The opening events begin at 7pm with international street performances starting from Makarios Avenue. The official opening ceremony at 8.30pm will include addresses before the music starts with Ria Ellinidou on stage at 9pm with a programme of her own hits and favourite Greek popular songs.

On October 15, a music, dance and theatre performance will take place titled The Heritage of Tradition in the Kokkinochoria, highlighting the region’s intangible cultural heritage through dance, song, poetry in the local dialect and stories drawn from folk memory.

On the following night, October 16, Petros and Michalis Kouloumis join Maria Anamaterou for the musical performance Cyprus – Cyclades: A Sea of Songs at 9pm, connecting the musical traditions of the two regions.

A central event of the festival every year is the Medieval Parade on Saturday, October 17, at 7pm, which will travel along Archbishop Makarios III Avenue, from the roundabout at the harbour to the Medieval Monastery.

Queens, knights, mythical creatures, musicians and dancers will form an impressive procession, featuring international artistic groups, schools, cultural associations and local ensembles. Groups from Ayia Napa, Sotira, Liopetri, Avgorou and Achna take part in this action which always gathers the crowds.

The night will continue with music and a tribute concert at 9pm by Giota Negka, featuring Paris Paraschou and Lefteris Pitsillidis, accompanied by the Orpheas musical ensemble of the Panikos Hadjichambis Foundation.

Throughout the festival days, exhibitions of ceramics, painting and history will run alongside traditional blacksmithing demonstrations and hands-on pottery workshops. A particular highlight this year is the exhibition The Myths of Cyprus, produced by the Press and Information Office, which is hosted by the Ayios Epifanios Cultural Academy in the museum spaces of the Medieval Monastery and will remain open until November 8.

For children, a Children’s Corner will operate every evening from 7pm to 10pm, featuring shadow theatre, medieval fairytale storytelling, creative crafts and a treasure hunt. Stalls showcasing Cypriot handicrafts and traditional products will complete the festival experience.

The final day of the festival will be marked with the closing ceremony at 8.30pm, followed by a major themed finale by the international artistic groups until 11pm. And all this, with free entry!

Ayia Napa Medieval Festival

Annual festival with street performances, workshops and concerts by local and international artists. October 14-18. Giorgos Seferis Cultural Centre Square, Ayia Napa. Tel: 23-816330, 23-816356, 23-816342. www.agianapa.org.cy