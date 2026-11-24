As the European Union prepares to revise its tobacco and nicotine rules, international experts have called for science-based regulation, warning that excessive restrictions could undermine efforts to reduce smoking-related harm and encourage illicit trade.

The concerns were raised during a webinar organised by the International Association of Independent Experts on Smoking Control and Harm Reduction (SCOHRE) on November 19, where speakers discussed the proposed revisions to the Tobacco Products Directive (TPD3) and the Tobacco Advertising Directive (TAD).

The discussion took place amid reports that the European Commission’s Regulatory Scrutiny Board (RSB) had issued a negative opinion on the draft impact assessment for the planned legislative changes.

With approximately 24 per cent of Europeans still smoking and an estimated 700,000 smoking-related deaths annually across the EU, participants argued that regulation should support prevention and cessation while recognising differences in risk between tobacco and nicotine products.

Clive Bates, director of Counterfactual Consulting Ltd and former director of Action on Smoking and Health (ASH) UK, warned that measures under consideration could restrict access to alternatives that may carry lower risks than conventional cigarettes.

These include tighter nicotine limits, flavour restrictions, bans on certain products and additional market authorisation requirements.

Bates argued that disproportionate restrictions could have consequences beyond consumer choice, potentially expanding illegal markets and creating difficulties for consumers, public finances and law enforcement.

He also highlighted estimates that illicit tobacco trading costs EU public finances around €13 billion annually.

Dr Konstantinos Farsalinos, senior researcher at the University of Patras and the University of West Attica, who moderated the discussion, questioned whether current regulatory proposals adequately reflected the available scientific evidence.

He referred to Cochrane systematic reviews supporting the effectiveness of nicotine-containing electronic cigarettes as aids to smoking cessation, warning against regulatory approaches that fail to distinguish between combustible and non-combustible products.

Farsalinos also drew on Australia’s experience, pointing to official data presented during the webinar that indicated a substantial expansion of illicit tobacco and vaping markets following restrictive regulatory measures.

Professor David Sweanor of the University of Ottawa cited Sweden as an example of how different patterns of nicotine consumption could coexist with comparatively low levels of smoking-related harm.

He stressed the need to distinguish between risks associated with nicotine use and those arising from the combustion of tobacco.

Dr Stelios Kympouropoulos, a psychiatrist and former Member of the European Parliament, called for greater rigour when scientific evidence is assessed.

He said regulatory evaluations should take account of different population groups, particularly the distinction between adult smokers seeking alternatives and people who have never smoked.

The participants also considered the potential impact of the RSB’s negative opinion on the EU legislative timetable.

Although the timing of the European Commission’s proposals remains uncertain, further debate on the regulatory framework is expected in 2027.

Concluding the webinar, the speakers called for thorough scientific scrutiny, public consultation and proportionate rules that protect young people and non-smokers while supporting efforts to reduce smoking-related harm.

SCOHRE describes itself as an international association of independent experts working on smoking control and harm reduction.

It aims to encourage open and constructive dialogue on smoking policies and provide stakeholders with balanced information based on scientific evidence.