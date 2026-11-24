President Nikos Christodoulides on Tuesday stressed that it is imperative that the European Union’s member states’ leaders reach an agreement on its next long-term budget before the end of the year, as he addressed a teleconference of European leaders belonging to the centre-right European political group the European People’s Party (EPP).

The teleconference took place two days ahead of a European Council summit on Thursday at which it is hoped European leaders may thrash out a deal on the budget, and Christodoulides told those inside the EPP of “the importance of maintaining and increasing national allocations”.

Additionally, he stressed “the significance of cohesion policy and the common agricultural policy” and called on his fellow leaders to take into account “the specific circumstances of individual member states” when negotiating and devising the next multiannual financial framework, which will cover the years between 2028 and 2034.

European Council President Antonio Costa, who is not a member of the EPP but instead belongs to the centre-left Socialists & Democrats group, had prior to the teleconference penned a letter to all 27 EU member states’ leaders outlining his plans for the summit.

“On the multiannual financial framework, the time has come to reach an agreement. In advance of the meeting, I have tabled an overall proposal, which I hope you will consider in a spirit of compromise,” he said.

Costa’s proposal €150bn smaller than that made by Cypriot govt

Costa’s proposal, known as a “negotiating box”, was unveiled on Saturday, and seeks to reduce the size of the budget to €1.58 trillion in 2025 prices – almost €200 billion smaller than the initial proposal put forward by the European Commission last year, and €150 billion smaller than the proposal put forward by the Cypriot government in June.

On Tuesday, he said that “we, collectively, have the responsibility to find a balanced agreement that will allow the European Union to take on the challenges ahead”, which he listed as “boosting our competitiveness, strengthening our security and defence, and projecting Europe in the world, while preserving the policies that have proven their value”.

He added that at the same time, this must be achieved “while keeping national contributions at a reasonable level”, and that to do this, he had proposed the introduction of “a balanced basket of new own resources” – new ways which the EU will finance itself.

Those planned new own resources include an annual contribution made by large EU-based companies based on their net turnover from online advertising, online marketplace services, and monetisation of online user data.

As well as this, Costa plans for a new national contribution based on the minimum tax rate applicable to tobacco products to be introduced, with member states to be required to send 15 per cent of the minimum applicable tax on tobacco products released for consumption to Brussels.

In Cyprus, which levies a minimum excise duty of €2.43 on a pack of 20 cigarettes, this would mean that around 36 cents per pack would be sent to the EU, or around 1.8 cents per cigarette.

France described Costa’s proposal as ‘highly disappointing’

However, Costa’s proposal has already faced pushback, with France describing it as “highly disappointing” and saying that it “falls short” of what it perceives to be adequate funding for the agricultural sector.

Costa’s proposal foresees no change from the commission, Cypriot, or subsequent Irish proposal from October regarding common agricultural policy-based income support for farmers, which stands at €261bn over the course of the seven years, but did reduce the agricultural reserve fund to €3.9bn from the commission’s €5.6bn.

On cohesion, Christodoulides’ other priority, Costa reduced the overall budget to €898bn, of which €741bn is made up of national and regional partnership plans – funds allocated directly to member states to spend on matters such as agriculture and infrastructure.

The commission had initially allocated a little over €771bn in 2025 prices to the plans, which the Cypriot government then reduced by a billion, before the Irish government suggested an allocation of just shy of €747bn over the course of the seven years, prior to Costa’s extra €6bn cut on Saturday.

Costa’s proposal came days after Cyprus had been one of 17 EU member states which signed a letter demanding that no further cuts be made to the bloc’s national and regional partnership plans, warning that “any such cut would undermine core EU policies enshrined in the treaties”, though this letter appears to have been signed in vain.

‘No Christmas’ for EU leaders if budget agreement is not reached

The letter came after Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had also warned against potential further cuts to the multiannual financial framework, describing this week’s European Council summit, and another planned summit next month, at which EU leaders will attempt to reach a budget agreement, as “critical”.

Likewise, Christodoulides had earlier told the Cyprus Mail that Costa has made it clear that come what may, a budget must be agreed upon by the end of that summit at the absolute latest.

“He told us that when we meet in December, there is no leaving and there will be no Christmas until and unless we have the budget decided and ready. There is no question of negotiations going on into next year. It will not be accepted. The hard deadline for the budget to be devised is the end of this year,” he said.

It has been long understood that the EU and its 27 member states have been seeking to finalise the next multiannual framework by the end of this year so as to ward off the risk of elections next year in France and Poland – and the possible election of the far right in both countries – derailing efforts to reach an agreement.