Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur called the latest on-track clash between teammates Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton “unacceptable” while voicing his frustration with Leclerc for causing Saturday night’s incident during the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

In a race chock-full of overtaking, the two Ferrari drivers were battling for P6 on Lap 38. Leclerc made contact with Hamilton, sending his teammate into a spin. Hamilton eventually recovered to finish seventh, while Leclerc was 10th following a 10-second penalty.

The Ferrari drivers had a first-lap incident in Mexico City two races ago that led to a summit meeting with Vasseur ahead of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix. Leclerc and Hamilton both expressed that they had cleared the air before Saturday night’s costly dust-up.

“I don’t know what could have been the outcome of the race, because it was quite difficult to imagine,” Vasseur said post-race in Las Vegas. “But it’s not the issue. The issue is once again — it’s unacceptable. It’s a lack of respect for the team, for the sponsors. The same speech as after Mexico.

“I think we had a clear discussion in Sao Paulo. We passed the message to Charles during the race to think about the team when he was fighting. It’s not the right word, but you can’t freeze the position on this kind of race, because when you are in the slipstream, if you slow down, the guy who is behind you is overtaking you.

“And all the other teams they were able to overtake each other 20 times during the race — (Kimi) Antonelli/(George) Russell, (Oscar) Piastri/(Lando) Norris, even Isack (Hadjar) overtook Max (Verstappen). Honestly, you can’t imagine the frustration for me, but more important for all the guys at home.”

Following the race, Vasseur took to the radio to instruct Leclerc to speak with him before talking to the media.

“I think he apologized, he understands, blah blah blah,” Vasseur said. But the result is there, you do a mistake, you say ‘my mistake, I’m sorry,’ but you did the mistake. Yeah, it’s tough.”

With two races remaining in the season, Hamilton is third in the drivers’ standings — narrowly ahead of Russell and Norris who are three points back — while Leclerc is in sixth, 17 points behind his teammate. Ferrari is comfortably in second place in the constructors’ standings with 517 points, 77 ahead of Red Bull Racing.

Vasseur was asked if he plans to institute new rules for his two drivers to adhere to.

“Honestly, it’s not a matter of rules, what you can do differently, except that you have to respect your teammate,” he said. “But you can’t put it on the paper. And I think the race of today, nobody will write a scenario like this, and nobody can imagine a race like this. It means that they just have to act in a professional way.

“I think it’s tension, probably the escalation of tension or whatever. It doesn’t matter — it’s unacceptable.”