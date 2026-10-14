The justice ministry is expanding training for prison guards, with 44 newly recruited officers undertaking a 13-week programme developed with the University of Cyprus.

Justice Minister Costas Fitiris announced the upgrade during a visit to the prison guard school on Wednesday, telling trainees they must work “above all, with ethics, knowledge and efficiency”.

The programme runs from September 21 to December 18 and combines theoretical instruction with practical training delivered by existing prison staff.

Of the 44 recruits, 39 are men and five are women, with 31 appointed on a permanent basis and 13 on temporary contracts.

The theoretical component covers psychology as well as modern approaches to rehabilitation.

Fitiris welcomed the involvement of University of Cyprus academics and specialist trainers, saying the objective was to equip officers to help prevent former inmates from returning to prison.

“For us, the goal is for anyone who makes a mistake and is convicted to be imprisoned and when they get out, not to repeat their crimes,” he said.

“We want the new prison officers to gain such knowledge that they can help these people, when they get out, not to return.”

The training comes amid concerns surrounding staffing levels and security at the central prisons.

Last month, the ministry said 15 guards had been hired and another 14 recruited following reports of assaults on two guards within three days.

The prison academy was inaugurated in Nicosia in December 2017, initially operating from two renovated government buildings.

Its remit includes basic training for newly recruited guards and further instruction for serving officers.

The government approved the start of a process to upgrade the academy into a public education institution in December 2024.

The ministry’s published training framework covers criminal justice, human rights, juvenile detention, criminology, rehabilitation and mental health.

Fitiris said further prison guard positions would be advertised after an earlier recruitment notice for 90 posts attracted limited interest.

He said other EU nationals would also be eligible to apply, provided they had the required knowledge of Greek, and suggested Greece could be a source of recruits.

He said staffing requirements had also increased in anticipation of new juvenile prisons.

The minister said the appointment of new central prisons director George Ioannou would take effect on November 2, allowing time for further meetings before he assumes his duties.

Fitiris also reiterated his aim of starting construction of a new prison before the end next year.

A master plan is to be presented to the municipalities of South Nicosia-Idalion and Latsia-Yeri for their views, while further studies remain under way.