Discussions on a national strategy for neonatal prematurity begin on Thursday at the House health committee, in an ex officio examination of policies, actions and timeframes to be promoted by the health ministry.

The issue was first raised by the Miracle Babies (Mora Thavmata) association and was promoted by MP Savia Orphanidou, in the framework of the November 15 World Prematurity Day.

“I thought it was a good opportunity to see the intentions in this direction,” Orphanidou told the Cyprus Mail.

She said the MPs would listen on Thursday to see if there was “political will for a national strategy” and discuss what it needed to include.

Orphanidou listed the expansion and upgrading of the neonatal intensive care unit at Makarios hospital in Nicosia, as well as support for parents with premature babies, among achievements so far, which could also be included in the strategy.

Representatives of the health and labour ministries, as well as services and organisations, have been invited to Thursday’s meeting.