Louis Plc has asked shareholders to update their personal contact details ahead of a general meeting expected to be called to discuss a proposed reorganisation plan.

In a notice to shareholders, the company said updated information was needed as soon as possible, particularly where postal addresses had changed.

Shareholders are also being encouraged to provide their email addresses, where possible, to allow the company to communicate with them more quickly and securely.

Louis Plc said shareholders would be invited to attend a general meeting in the near future to consider the proposed reorganisation plan.

At its 27th annual general meeting in November, shareholders approved a €100.3 million debt restructuring and refinancing involving Louis plc and related companies.

The agreement covers bond loans, credit facilities, guarantees and security over company assets, with the board authorised to complete the arrangements and make non-material amendments.