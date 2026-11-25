In Cyprus, where most days are blessed with sunshine, even during autumn and winter, the brand-new Kyma Kitchen, which opened this summer at Sirena Bay Luxury Suites in Protaras, is the perfect place to enjoy your coffee, breakfast or brunch, with panoramic views of the beautiful bay of Sirena Beach.

Right by the water’s edge, Kyma Kitchen combines the relaxed atmosphere of a seaside café with a selection of delicious dishes.

The menu at Kyma Kitchen brings together fresh, wholesome ingredients, Mediterranean inspiration and contemporary flavours, with something to tempt every appetite. Breakfast and brunch take centre stage, with favourites such as Avocado & Eggs on Sourdough, Cypriot Eggs Benedict with grilled halloumi and lemon hollandaise, the flavourful Kyma Shakshuka and Greek Yoghurt with seasonal fruit, toasted granola and local honey. For a light lunch by the sea, guests can choose from fresh salads, including the Sirena Wellness Salad and the Classic Chicken Caesar Salad, or enjoy beachside favourites such as the Sirena Signature Burger, Falafel & Halloumi Wrap and Greek Chicken Souvlaki.

The menu also features Mediterranean-inspired pizzas, as well as colourful poke bowls with Teriyaki Chicken or Spicy Smoked Salmon. Younger guests have their own tempting choices, while a selection of light bites and sides are perfect for sharing. Add aromatic coffees, refreshing fruit juices and beautiful views of Sirena Bay, and every visit becomes a little seaside escape.

A leisurely morning coffee, a delicious breakfast or brunch, or a catch-up with friends takes on a whole new dimension overlooking the picturesque bay of Sirena Beach, whether on a weekday or during an autumn or winter weekend. A day trip to Protaras, a stroll along the beach and a stop at Kyma Kitchen for coffee, breakfast or brunch will leave you feeling relaxed and rejuvenated.

If you work remotely, Kyma Kitchen offers not only great coffee but also high-speed internet access. Bring your laptop, order your favourite coffee and make the seaside your office for a few hours, surrounded by beautiful scenery.

Kyma Kitchen is open daily from 08:00 to 15:30. Closed on rainy days. Call +357 23 833030 for info.

Your year-round seaside escape at Sirena Bay Luxury Suites Open all year round, Sirena Bay Luxury Suites is the ultimate seaside retreat, offering the perfect setting to slow down, unwind and recharge. With 12 elegant suites just steps from the sea, it is an idyllic escape during the quieter winter months, when Protaras reveals a different, more peaceful side.

Enjoy leisurely walks along the coast, explore scenic nature trails, discover the area by bicycle or simply relax and take in the soothing sounds of the sea. Whether you’re looking for a peaceful weekend getaway or a longer stay, Sirena Bay Luxury Suites invites you to experience the beauty of coastal living at your own pace.