The Andreas Demetropoulos Award for Emerging Leadership in Marine Turtle Conservation, honouring the Cypriot pioneer of marine turtle conservation in the Mediterranean, was recently awarded at the Mediterranean Conference on Marine Turtles in Marathon, Greece.

The award was established by MedTRACS (Mediterranean Turtle Research and Conservation Society) and honours the memory of marine biologist Andreas Demetropoulos(1938 to 2022), who laid the foundations for marine turtle conservation in Cyprus and made a lasting contribution to efforts throughout the Mediterranean.

Andreas Demetropoulos was a Cypriot pioneer of marine turtle conservation in the Mediterranean

Born in Nicosia, Demetropoulos devoted much of his professional life to the protection of the marine environment and wildlife.

Demetropoulos held the position as the director of the fisheries department and as the president of the Cyprus Wildlife Society, as part of which he played a leading role in advancing marine turtle protection in Cyprus, including the establishment of the Cyprus Turtle Conservation Project in 1978.

Thanks to Demetropoulos work in what is now the protected Lara-Toxeftra Reserve and in Chrysochou Bay, Cyprus is nowadays considered one of the most important sites for marine turtle conservation in the Mediterranean.

The award was created to honour this legacy while recognising and encouraging emerging leaders whose work, dedication and commitment are contributing to the future of marine turtle research and conservation in the Mediterranean.

The award was received by Giulia Baldi and Kostas Papafitsoros in recognition of their research on the loggerhead turtle behaviour, movements and ecology, as well as the assessment of human related pressures on their populations.