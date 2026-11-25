A record 2,100-plus migrants arrived in Spain’s Canary Islands over 24 hours in overcrowded boats, maritime rescue service data showed on Wednesday, exacerbating a situation the regional government described as unsustainable earlier this month.

One migrant was found dead in a boat and another gave birth during the perilous crossing from West Africa, the rescue service said.

The daily arrivals surpassed the previous record of about 1,500 set two weeks ago.

Most of the boats arrived at El Hierro island, home to about 11,400 residents and one of Europe’s key entry points for migrants arriving from West Africa.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who has faced tough criticism of his open stance on migration during the campaign ahead of Sunday’s parliamentary election, said on Wednesday Europe needed a comprehensive approach to migration, including stronger border controls in cooperation with Senegalese and Gambian authorities.

Still, he said Spain needed “to open legal migration pathways” for workers in sectors such as housing that are short of qualified labour.

The Atlantic route from West Africa to the Canary Islands is one of the world’s deadliest migration crossings. Thousands of migrants attempt the journey each year in overcrowded boats, seeking to reach Spanish territory despite rough seas, strong currents and long distances.

Arrivals tend to pick up in the autumn months, when sea conditions along the route are generally calmer and more favourable for crossings.

Arrivals so far this year had climbed to 28,103 as of late November, more than last year’s total but still well below an all-time high of 46,843 recorded in 2024, when most crossings occurred during the first nine months of the year. Nearly 21,000 people have reached the archipelago in the last two months.