The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) on Wednesday announced that it approved the listing of €50 million in 13-week government treasury bills issued by the Republic of Cyprus, with trading scheduled to begin on November 27, 2026.

The listing covers 50,000 treasury bills, each with a nominal value of €1,000, forming the 11th issue of the 2026 series.

The securities were awarded through an auction held on November 23, 2026, and will run from November 27, 2026, to February 26, 2027.

The exchange said it had accepted the listing under Article 58(1) of the Cyprus Securities and Stock Exchange Law.

It also approved their simultaneous registration with the Central Depository and Central Registry, in accordance with the relevant provisions of Article 10 of the legislation governing those systems.

The securities will be issued on November 27 and listed in the Bond Market of the Regulated Market.

Their trading code will be TB13K26, while their international securities identification number (ISIN) is CY0241550819.

The treasury bills carry no interest, and trading will begin on Friday, November 27, the Cyprus Stock Exchange confirmed.