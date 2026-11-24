People in Cyprus generated an average of 686kg of municipal waste each in 2024, placing the island fifth among EU member states, well above the bloc’s average of 513kg, the statistical service said on Tuesday.

Only Austria, Denmark, Luxembourg and Belgium recorded higher amounts per person.

Austria topped the list with 775kg, followed by Denmark at 758kg, Luxembourg at 730kg and Belgium at 699kg.

The figures highlight the amount of household and other municipal rubbish produced by each person in Cyprus, where total waste generation continued to rise in 2025.

An estimated 676,000 tonnes were produced in 2025, up one per cent from 669,000 tonnes in 2024.

Of the waste managed in 2025, 79.2 per cent went to landfill, while 14.8 per cent was recycled, 3.7 per cent composted and 2.2 per cent used for energy recovery.