Girls aged 14 to 16 from across Cyprus will have the opportunity to explore coding, technology and future career options when the free BridgeSTEAM programme returns to Nicosia on November 14 and 15 for its sixth year.

Organised by Girls in STEAM Academy, the two-day programme will take place at the PwC Experience Centre, bringing together students interested in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics, including those with no previous experience in these fields.

The initiative aims to encourage more girls to consider studies and careers in technology-related sectors by offering practical experience, professional guidance and opportunities to meet women already working in the industry.

Participants will take part in hands-on coding and digital skills workshops, alongside career guidance sessions exploring different educational and professional routes.

They will also hear directly from women working in STEAM professions, gaining an insight into their studies, career decisions and experiences in the workplace.

Beyond technical knowledge, the programme will focus on communication, teamwork and confidence, while encouraging participants to consider how technology can help address social challenges linked to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

According to the organisers, the workshops are open both to girls with an existing interest in science and technology and to those who are simply curious to learn more.

Participation is free, with no previous coding experience required. Applications are open until November 4 and can be submitted through the online registration form.

The programme builds on the academy’s work since 2021, during which more than 3,200 girls have graduated from its educational initiatives.

BridgeSTEAM participants also gain access to an alumni network offering information about further educational and professional opportunities in Cyprus and abroad.

Previous graduates have gone on to participate in the TechGirls international programme in the US, present episodes of the SheSpeaks podcast and gain workplace experience through job-shadowing placements with Cypriot companies and organisations.

Meanwhile, Girls in STEAM Academy is planning further programmes in Larnaca in December 2026, also aimed at girls aged 14 to 16.

Schools, teachers, career advisers and parents are being encouraged to share the opportunity with eligible students.

Further information is available on the BridgeSTEAM website.