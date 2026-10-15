Cyprus has put AI safety, cybersecurity and scientific research at the centre of its discussions with international technology leaders, following warnings from Google DeepMind co-founder Sir Demis Hassabis that recent AI-related hacking incidents could be a sign of more serious threats ahead.

Chief Scientist Demetris Skourides, who led the Cypriot delegation to the International AI Summit in Dublin on Wednesday, said the discussions reinforced the need for stronger safeguards as Cyprus develops its national approach to artificial intelligence.

Accompanied by Cyprus’ ambassador to Ireland, Louis Telemachou, Skourides met Hassabis, recently appointed chief scientist of Alphabet, Google’s parent company, and discussed Cyprus’ priorities in AI research, science and safety.

Writing on his personal social media account, Skourides said, “I had the honor of meeting and congratulating Sir Demis Hassabis on his appointment as Chief Scientist of Alphabet and to share Cyprus’s priorities in AI research, science and safety.”

Turning to the risks of increasingly capable systems, Skourides recalled that Sir Demis had described recent AI-driven cyber incidents as “early warning shots.” He added that “His message was clear, as AI systems become more capable, security practices must keep pace.”

The warning was also reported by Reuters, which said Hassabis had called for stronger industry safeguards and the eventual establishment of an international standards body to oversee the development of advanced AI.

Hassabis warned that although the incidents recorded so far had been relatively limited, more serious breaches could emerge over the next year or two unless technology companies and governments strengthened their security practices.

Skourides also drew attention to the experience of other high-risk industries. “He pointed to the value of learning from fields such as biology and the nuclear sector, where safeguarding critical systems has long been a priority,” he said.

For Cyprus, he stressed the importance of acting early rather than waiting for threats to become more serious. “Prepare for emerging risks. Recent incidents are signals to strengthen security before AI capabilities advance further,” he said.

At the same time, Skourides emphasised the potential for AI-powered cyber defence. “Use AI to improve cyber defence. AI tools may help identify and address vulnerabilities, supported by rigorous testing and appropriate safeguards,” he said.

He also emphasised the role of specialists working across different fields, writing that “Progress in AI safety depends on collaboration across technology, mathematics, science and security, human expertise and multi-disciplinary expertise has never been more relevant and important”.

Beyond security, Skourides drew attention to AI’s growing contribution to scientific discovery and the importance of directing it towards problems that have not yet received sufficient attention.

“Ai can help us find answers faster, however the art is asking better questions,” he observed, before calling on researchers to “Leverage the power of AI to identify and solve unattended problems”.

These priorities are relevant to Cyprus’ own plans for the technology. As Skourides put it, “These reflections reinforce the importance of building AI that advances research and innovation while protecting people and essential systems.” He added that “This is also a priority for Cyprus as we develop our national approach to AI.”

The discussion also touched on drug discovery, particularly Hassabis’ work at Isomorphic Labs, which uses AI to support the identification and development of potential new medicines.

Skourides said “AI may help researchers identify and refine promising drug candidates, but that promise must be tested through scientific validation and clinical trials.”

The Dublin summit, organised under Ireland’s presidency of the Council of the European Union, brought together around 1,500 technology executives, policymakers, researchers and government representatives to examine Europe’s AI competitiveness, infrastructure and regulatory priorities.

Hosted with the involvement of Ireland’s Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence and Digital Transformation, Niamh Smyth, the gathering also marked the launch of European AI Innovation Month, which will continue until November 17.

Among the participants were European Commission Executive Vice-President Henna Virkkunen, Microsoft president Brad Smith and representatives of OpenAI and other major technology companies.

The discussions also come as the European Union seeks to balance increased AI investment and adoption with regulatory safeguards, particularly where advanced systems may create new risks for businesses, critical infrastructure and public services.