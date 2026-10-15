Global shipments of public displays and signage TVs rose to more than 1.73 million units in the second quarter of 2026, up from 1.61 million in the previous quarter, according to research firm Omdia.

Interactive flat panel and touch displays led growth, with shipments rising 13.7 per cent quarter-on-quarter and 0.7 per cent year-on-year.

Most regions recorded quarterly growth, with North America leading with a 68 per cent increase, followed by Latin America and the Caribbean at 13.3 per cent and Western Europe at 11.6 per cent.

Omdia expects demand for interactive displays to strengthen in the second half of 2026, partly driven by large-scale education technology deployments in Indonesia, where the government plans to install interactive panels in nearly 77,000 schools this year.

Shipments in Indonesia are forecast to reach 250,000 units in the third quarter and 330,000 in the fourth quarter, contributing to an expected 46 per cent year-on-year increase across Asia and Oceania in 2026.

Over the longer term, interactive displays are expected to face growing competition from touch-enabled all-in-one LED systems, particularly in corporate and conference environments, while higher inventories and pricing pressure are weighing on LED vendors’ margins.

Signage and information display shipments also increased, rising 2.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter and 7.9 per cent year-on-year in the second quarter.

AI-enabled displays are expected to become an increasingly important growth driver, particularly across retail, public spaces and corporate environments in China, although tight budgets are likely to limit adoption during 2026.

Omdia expects wider adoption across education, corporate and public-sector applications from 2027 onwards.

Demand for professional audiovisual equipment is also being supported by the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with host markets investing in large-format displays, LED systems, broadcasting, security and fan engagement technologies.

Corporate studios, universities and live venues are also increasingly adopting in-house broadcast equipment as demand for livestreamed and recorded content grows.

Omdia expects this trend, alongside investment in smarter meeting rooms and lecture spaces, to continue through 2027, while energy-efficient displays are gaining importance in Europe as higher energy costs encourage replacement of older equipment.