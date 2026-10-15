The apparent inroads made by the broader Israel lobby into Cypriot political life erupted into a full-blown row between Akel and Disy on Thursday, after the launch of the Cyprus chapter of the Israel Allies Foundation, an international pro-Israel advocacy organisation.

Earlier in the week, six members of parliament announced the creation of the Cypriot chapter of the IAF. The six MPs are: Andreas Apostolou and Chrysis Pantelides of Diko, George Karoullas and Charalambos Petrides of Disy, and Sotiris Ioannou and Marios Pelekanos of Elam.

The move also followed the creation a Cyprus chapter of Transatlantic Friends of Israel, launched two weeks earlier with MPs from the same parties.

Directing its ire at Disy, Diko and Elam, Akel accused them of turning the House into a lobby for Israel.

In a statement, the party called the move “extremely provocative” and said it was “unprecedented” in Cypriot parliamentary history.

Akel asked how Cypriot MPs taking part could be “reconciled with the island’s struggle against the Turkish occupation, which rests on international law and UN resolutions”.

It asked what message this sent and with what credibility Cyprus could demand pressure on Turkey while backing “another occupying and settler state” – evidently referring to Israel.

Akel said the American Jewish Committee, which created the Transatlantic group, has organised a campaign to vote against resolutions and abolish UN mechanisms it labels “anti-Israel”.

It also pointed to Israel’s “continued occupation and settlement of Palestinian territory”, and to a finding by the UN Independent Commission of Inquiry that “genocide has been committed in Gaza”.

Akel said even Israel’s traditional Western allies were imposing sanctions on officials in the Netanyahu government and promoting measures against illegal settlements.

The party directed its criticism at President Nikos Christodoulides’ government, citing the presence of ministers at the events and the president’s reception of the IAF’s leadership.

IAF head Josh Reinstein told reporters after the delegation met Christodoulides that Turkey was a “common adversary” of Cyprus and Israel. He said relations between the two countries had developed at an “unprecedented pace” under the president.

Hitting back at Akel, Disy asked the leftist party if it wants to be “on the same side as Hamas, Hezbollah, Iran and Turkey”.

It demanded that Akel apologise “for wanting Cyprus isolated”, saying the party “cannot stand its Western orientation”.

Disy said Cyprus’ security and international position were too serious to be subordinated to Akel’s “ideological obsessions”.

Strengthening relations with Israel was “a strategic choice”, the party added.

It moreover rejected what it called a “false equivalence” that backing the Palestinian people required limiting international cooperation, and said it would keep “building partnerships guided by national interests”.

The IAF is a non-governmental, non-profit organisation with parliamentary groups in 68 parliaments.

Similar groups exist in 25 EU member state parliaments, the European Parliament and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.

The IAF was founded 2007 by orthodox rabbi Benny Elon. A well-known figure in the radical settler movement, Elon favored annexing the occupied territories and “voluntary transfer” of the Palestinians to Jordan.

According to its own website, the IAF works with the US Congress and parliaments worldwide to mobilise faith-based support for Israel.

The IAF historically facilitates and sponsors tours to Israel for politicians, lawmakers, and heads of pro-Israel organisations to build diplomatic and political support.

Amid the controversy, also on Thursday Diko MP Chrysis Pantelides asserted that members of the new parliamentary group are covering their own expenses, and that the group has no monetary endorsement or exchanges with the IAF.

Pantelides, who heads up the Cyprus chapter, said the costs of the dinner and coffees at Wednesday’s launch event were paid by him.

He rejected any suggestion that members would receive compensation for taking part, and that any potential trips funded by the foundation would be fully disclosed.

The group was formed only the previous day, he said, and online meetings would follow to draw up a specific action plan.

Pantelides said the initiative was his own, taken after talks with colleagues who share his views, after he came across the network during missions abroad.

Pantelides said cooperation with Israel had already brought “significant help in defence” and security equipment, strengthening the National Guard, police and fire brigade.

On the Middle East, Pantelides acknowledged that Israeli forces “occupy certain territories”, but he said it was “not fair” to compare the Cyprus problem with the Palestinian issue, as unlike Cyprus which is an “established republic”, there “had never been a Palestinian state”.

He also said he understood the slogan “from the river to the sea” to mean a call for “the disappearance of Israel”.