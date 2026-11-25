Both Disy and Akel on Wednesday called on the government to do more to support working families after the government had earlier in the day announced a total of 12 financial support measures to be implemented in advance of the forthcoming Christmas holidays.

Disy said that of the 12 measures announced, “nine are recurring, consisting of the same Christmas assistance payments which were also announced last year”. They also pointed out that the extension of the application of the reduced rate of fuel tax had been passed by parliament last week.

“Essentially, therefore, this amounts to two measures: emergency financial assistance for families with children, and the introduction of the ‘Cy One Card’, through which low-income pensioners will receive financial support amounting to €200,” it said.

It added that while both measures are “a step in the right direction”, the government “did not include any measures to increase the student grant or to provide a permanent increase in the child allowance”.

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“We reiterate, however, that beyond emergency relief measures, a comprehensive plan to address the high cost of living is required – one which includes permanent, structural interventions to substantially reduce the cost of living for the public,” it said.

Akel calls for ‘comprehensive plan to address high prices’

Akel, meanwhile, said that while the announced measures “include positive elements which offer temporary relief to a portion of society”, the government must do more.

“Temporary relief is one thing, but addressing [the cost-of-living crisis] in a meaningful way is another … What is missing is a comprehensive plan to address the issue of high prices,” it said.

“There remains an urgent need for substantive measures to strengthen wages and pensions, reduce the cost of electricity and energy, and address the burden on households from high rents and interest rates which make housing an elusive burden,” the party said.

This, it said, comes “at a time when, according to the latest data from the statistical service, the number of people at risk of poverty is increasing and the income gap is widening”.

“Increased social needs, combined with the state’s significant fiscal capabilities, justify broader permanent interventions, because high prices will continue after the holidays. The government must also inform us what its overall plan for addressing high prices is, if it has one,” it said.