Former Disy leader Averof Neophytou on Friday called for energy sanctions levied by the European Union on Russia to be lifted in light of rising energy prices in Cyprus and across the bloc, despite the war in Ukraine, as a result of which the sanctions were levied, still raging on.

“There are times when we must take bold decisions to protect our people. Today, we find ourselves at such a moment. Recent international developments have created a new reality. The United States has eased certain sanctions regarding the supply of Russian diesel. That necessitates that Europe, too, re-examine its own policy,” he said.

He said that for this reason, he wished to call on President Nikos Christodoulides, whom he intends to challenge at the 2028 presidential election, to “insist … that the energy sanctions against Russia be reviewed and lifted” at this week’s ongoing European Council summit.

“It is untenable that the United States should ease energy sanctions to protect its own market, while Europe refuses to even reconsider its policy. Pursuing a just and sustainable peace in Ukraine does not negate the obligation to protect European citizens,” he said.

He added that “we cannot continue to shoot ourselves in the foot”, and that “Europe must demonstrate political realism, and Cyprus must take the initiative”.

United States President Donald Trump had earlier announced that he had struck a deal with Russia to secure the import of 300,000 tonnes of diesel from the country by the end of this month, 500,000 tonnes of diesel next month, and what Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said could eventually rise to three million tonnes per month over time.

On Thursday, Russian newspaper the Moscow Times announced that the country has resumed diesel export loadings from the Baltic port of Primorsk, and that a tanker carrying 40,000 tonnes had been “loaded on Tuesday” and was “heading towards Morocco”.

However, the newspaper also pointed out that 300,000 tonnes amounts to less than a day’s worth of the US’ diesel consumption.

Global leaders have criticised Trump’s Russia diesel deal

Additionally, other global leaders have offered harsh criticism for the deal, with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni saying that it “provides Moscow with legitimacy as its bombs continue to fall on Ukrainian cities, generates new revenue to finance the war, and implicitly weakens the effectiveness of sanctions”.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, meanwhile, described it as “an investment in a war that must be ended”, while Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen told Reuters that it is “not a good idea”.

“The rest of the world should be on the side of the victim and certainly those countries who want to still be strong for the concept of freedom,” she said.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, too, criticised the deal, while Irish Foreign Minister Helen McEntee described it as “concerning”, and Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard said that “EU countries, regardless of what happens with the US, must stay calm and carry on and increase support” for Ukraine.

However, condemnation of the deal in Europe has not been universal, with Bulgarian President Rumen Radev breaking ranks to offer his support for it.

“You know what is our problem right now in Europe? High fuel prices. Any step in reducing fuel prices and to guarantee our competitiveness, we appreciate,” he said.