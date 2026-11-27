Dutch authorities seized 26 critically endangered Vallarta mud turtles at Schiphol airport last week, the Dutch Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority (NVWA) said on Friday.

The Vallarta turtles, one of the world’s smallest turtle species, were brought in from Mexico, where only around 300 of them remain in the wild.

They were hidden in the checked baggage of a man who was travelling to Hong Kong, the NVWA said. The man was arrested and further investigations are ongoing.

Wrapped in duct tape to prevent them from moving, most of the turtles were packed in a box together with a toy car, while a few others were placed inside a sealed sock.

NVWA said they all survived and were taken to a specialist animal rescue centre.

Vallarta mud turtles can sell for up to $30,000 each, the US-based Center for Biological Diversity said last month in a statement calling on the Mexican government to do more to protect the animals.