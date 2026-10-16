A full-scale field exercise at the Central Bank on Friday evaluated the operational readiness and coordination of authorities in addressing a terrorist attack, which could impact the security of crucial infrastructure of the Republic of Cyprus.

The exercise, codenamed ‘Chrysos 2026’ (Gold 2026), was carried out in the framework of cooperation between the police and the Central Bank.

The aim of the exercise was to realistically simulate operational conditions and effectively evaluate the operational readiness and response of participating agencies.

The police said that the exercise familiarised the staff with crisis management procedures and the implementation of contingency plans.

The exercise brought to the field police departments and services, the ambulance service, the fire brigade and the Central Bank security service, to assess security measures in place, verify operational coordination procedures and enhance cooperation between state and private forces.