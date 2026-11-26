The National Bank of Greece (Cyprus) officially opened a new branch in Larnaca this week, strengthening its presence in a city it sees as having significant business and investment potential.

The branch, located at 23 Archbishop Makarios III Avenue, was inaugurated in the presence of MPs, local authority representatives, members of the business community and other local stakeholders.

The opening forms part of the bank’s strategy to expand its presence in the Cyprus market and develop its services alongside its customers.

The ceremony included a blessing by Metropolitan of Kition Nektarios, while speeches were delivered by National Bank of Greece chief executive George Agioutantis, Larnaca mayor Andreas Vyras and Larnaca 2030 organisation board chairman Dinos Lefkaritis.

Agioutantis highlighted the bank’s 116-year history in Cyprus, dating back to 1910, describing its longstanding presence as the foundation on which it is building its future.

He also pointed to the competitive advantage of combining in-depth knowledge of the local market with the financial strength, expertise and resources of a major banking group.

“The choice of Larnaca is not accidental, but a conscious business decision,” Agioutantis said.

“It is a city that is evolving, a dynamic business community and a market with significant prospects,” he added.

“Our ambition is to become a reliable, long-term financial partner for Larnaca’s businesses, professionals and individuals,” he continued.

Vyras described the investment as a vote of confidence in Larnaca, stressing the significance of a banking institution of the National Bank of Greece’s scale choosing to reinforce its presence in the city.

He welcomed the bank and said the municipality was ready to support its operations, expressing the hope that its presence would contribute to Larnaca’s further development.

Lefkaritis also welcomed the bank’s return to Larnaca, linking the investment to the city’s wider development prospects.

He said the decision represented another positive step for a city that was growing, evolving and attracting new investment.

The bank said the branch had been designed as a modern and welcoming space, placing emphasis on personal contact, prompt service and tailored financial advice.

While technology continues to transform banking, the institution said it wanted to preserve the human dimension of the banking relationship, combining digital services with specialist knowledge and a better understanding of each customer’s requirements.

The new branch also reflects the bank’s corporate positioning, “The Bank Today”, which seeks to bring together its history and established foundations with a contemporary approach to banking.

The strategy combines the strength of the wider banking group with a more personal approach, while drawing on its experience to create meaningful value for customers.