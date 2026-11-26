Thursday’s weather is expected to be mostly cloudy across most of the island, with temperatures set to rise to 21 degrees Celsius inland and on the west and north coasts, 23 degrees Celsius on the rest of the coasts, and 12 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Overnight, the skies will remain cloudy, with temperatures set to drop to 11 degrees Celsius inland, 13 degrees Celsius on the coasts, and seven degrees Celsius in the mountains.

The skies are expected to clear on Friday, before clouds will roll in once more on Saturday, and rain will be possible on Sunday.

Temperatures are expected to gradually rise until Saturday, before dropping again on Sunday.