Elon Musk, the world’s richest person, said on Wednesday that every child in the US will receive two shares in SpaceX SPCX.O, the space and AI company he runs, pledging a gift worth some $18 billion.

Musk and rival AI company Anthropic ANT.O have recently laid out sharply different blueprints for sharing some of the spoils of the AI boom, amid growing public and political scrutiny of the industry.

How the SpaceX share giveaway will work

Children will receive one share from the company and one from him personally, Musk said in a brief post on X, without providing details.

In a separate post, Musk said the SpaceX shares will be transferred next month.

“The share directly from me will be transferred when my lockup expires in June next year,” Musk added.

SpaceX said earlier on Wednesday it would contribute one newly issued share of its Class A common stock to every currently active Trump Account, adding that Musk will personally match the number of shares donated by the company.

A Trump Account is a program designed to give Americans under the age of 18 a stake in the stock market and help build wealth from an early age. The White House said in October it had opened almost 70 million accounts. SpaceX shares closed at $127.44 on Wednesday, valuing the pledge at nearly $18 billion.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether Musk’s SpaceX share donations would be linked to Trump Accounts.

Building a new generation of shareholders

“What it does is build a massive, long-term retail shareholder base,” said Christopher Brankin, global markets advisor at brokerage Mitrade Group. “It builds immediate market engagement and creates a massive, financially literate client pipeline for trading platforms as that generation comes of age.”

Musk, whose net worth is around $824 billion, said last month he would give one of his SpaceX shares to every child in America. He held about 6.42 billion shares in the company as of June.

“Next year, I will give one of my SpaceX shares to every kid in America. This will be the first of many,” Musk said in a post on X at the time.

“Giving shares, which are stakes in the future economy, directly to the people is the way,” Musk added.

Most of Musk’s philanthropic efforts have been through the Musk Foundation, which reportedly holds more than $14 billion in assets.

In October, SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell and her husband pledged a share of their SpaceX stock to each of more than 2 million children under the Trump initiative.

Sharing the wealth of the AI boom

Anthropic, which recently went public, said last month it was committing 5% of its shares to a new fund for the “public good”.

Anthropic said its initiative, worth around $54 billion at current prices, will give it more flexibility and scale to make donations for the benefit of humanity.

Billionaires and global philanthropy

Other executives have also set up major, long-running philanthropy ventures.

Berkshire Hathaway BRKa.N Chairman Emeritus Warren Buffett, one of the most prominent figures in philanthropy, is reported to have given away $60 billion so far, with most of the rest of his roughly $150 billion fortune slated for philanthropy too.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has distributed more than $100 billion since its founding in 2000, with some of that fueled by donations from Buffett.