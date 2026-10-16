Island Energies, the Limassol-based maritime and energy group formerly known as Island Oil, donated a vehicle to the Cyprus Red Cross – Limassol Branch, supporting a transport programme that has already completed 264 journeys for people with mobility difficulties since July 2026.

For people facing mobility challenges, access to transport can make the difference between attending medical appointments, receiving rehabilitation treatment and being unable to reach essential services.

The company’s contribution forms part of its longstanding collaboration with the Cyprus Red Cross, helping residents across the Limassol district access healthcare facilities and other important destinations while maintaining their independence.

Although the programme has been operating since July, it was officially launched on October 14 during a ceremony at the Red Cross premises in Limassol, where the contributions of Island Energies and the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation were recognised.

Island Energies provided the vehicle used for the programme’s daily operations, while the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation covers its operating costs, ensuring the service can continue assisting residents who face difficulties travelling independently.

In a statement marking the launch, Island Energies said “it was proud to support initiatives that have a direct and meaningful impact on people’s everyday lives and contribute to a more accessible and inclusive community.”

The company also thanked the Cyprus Red Cross – Limassol Branch for its continued work and the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation for its contribution to the programme.

According to the official announcement, the service is available to people living throughout Limassol who have mobility or intellectual difficulties and lack suitable means of transport.

The programme covers journeys to hospitals, rehabilitation centres, clinics and doctors’ surgeries, as well as social events and other essential destinations. Passengers may also travel with an accompanying person when necessary.

Speaking at the launch, Island Energies chief executive Chrysostomos Papavassiliou emphasised the company’s commitment to corporate responsibility, explaining that its support for the initiative reflects its efforts to address practical social needs.

He also emphasised the importance of accessibility, social inclusion and equal participation, describing the cooperation with the Cyprus Red Cross as an opportunity to support safe transport and greater independence for people facing mobility difficulties.

Meanwhile, Doria Charalambous, president of the Cyprus Red Cross Limassol Branch, stressed the importance of ensuring that people with mobility difficulties can access essential services and participate in everyday life.

She also acknowledged the contribution of former branch president Olivia Papadaki, who initiated the programme and undertook the necessary preparations for its implementation.

Charalambous thanked both sponsors for helping establish the service, recognising their contribution towards improving the daily lives of people facing transport difficulties.

For his part, Marios Missirlis, the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation’s coordinator in Cyprus, highlighted the importance of charitable initiatives that provide practical assistance to people in need.

He referred to the 264 journeys already completed as evidence of the programme’s contribution, while conveying congratulations on behalf of the foundation’s founder, Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou.

The programme also operates under an income-based charging system, with the Cyprus Red Cross stating that transport is free for applicants earning less than €1,000 per month, while those with higher monthly incomes pay €15 per journey.

Residents interested in using the service can contact the Limassol branch on 25 355104 or at [email protected], at least 48 hours before their planned journey.

Requests are handled from Monday to Friday, between 8.30am and 3pm, and are assessed according to individual circumstances and vehicle availability.