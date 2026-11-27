The nine people who have been charged with manslaughter following the sinking of a ferry off the coast of Kyrenia in August will be held in custody throughout the duration of their trial, the Turkish Cypriot Kyrenia district court decided on Friday, at the end of a five-day bail hearing.

The suspects – the ferry’s captain, Mustafa Oz, seven other members of the boat’s crew, and director of its operating company, Filo Denizcilik – face a maximum sentence of life in prison should they be found guilty.

Meanwhile, a tenth man, known to be a former employee of Filo Denizcilik, was arrested at the port of Famagusta on Thursday.

The ferry sank shortly after midday on August 30, after having set sail from the new port of Kyrenia to the Turkish port of Tasucu with 259 passengers and eight members of crew on board. A total of 27 people are confirmed to have died as a result of the incident, while one passenger – three-year-old Anni Asel Hilaloglu – remains unaccounted for.

More to follow…