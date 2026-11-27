Retail futures proprietary trading firms have become a major global fintech segment over the past three years, drawing independent traders from the United States, Europe and Asia into funded evaluation programmes. Instead of funding a full margin account at a traditional futures broker, a trader pays a fixed fee to trade a simulated futures account under published risk rules and receives a funded profit-split account after passing.

As the sector matured in 2026, two questions have separated durable operators from short-lived marketing brands: how much money can independently be seen leaving the firms in payouts, and how often customers report operational problems when they attempt to withdraw.

Independent data published by PipBack, a research and comparison site tracking seven major US futures prop firms, illustrates how transparency is reshaping competition across the industry.

Observable payouts and what the numbers show

Because private prop firms are not required to publish audited payout reports, independent trackers measure observable payment rails as a floor. Across the 30 days to 23 November 2026, PipBack tracked more than $265.2 million across roughly 150,500 individual payouts at five firms with visible feeds:

Lucid Trading: $105.7 million across 56,095 payouts (average $1,884).

$105.7 million across 56,095 payouts (average $1,884). Topstep: $87.1 million across 42,084 payouts (average $2,070).

$87.1 million across 42,084 payouts (average $2,070). Tradeify: $48.2 million in tracked crypto payouts across 30,648 withdrawals (average $1,571, median $1,350).

$48.2 million in tracked crypto payouts across 30,648 withdrawals (average $1,571, median $1,350). MyFundedFutures: $20.2 million in tracked crypto payouts across 18,534 withdrawals (average $1,087, median $602, up 28.0% from the previous 30 days).

$20.2 million in tracked crypto payouts across 18,534 withdrawals (average $1,087, median $602, up 28.0% from the previous 30 days). Apex Trader Funding: $4.0 million across 3,142 payouts (average $1,278).

PipBack notes explicitly that these figures are minimums rather than complete company totals, and that figures for MyFundedFutures and Tradeify capture crypto payouts only. Two other listed firms, TakeProfitTrader and FundedNext Futures, do not yet have public payout feeds tracked on the site.

The averages highlight the real economics of retail prop trading. Typical individual withdrawals fall between $1,000 and $2,100, reflecting rule-bound accounts designed for steady, repeatable withdrawals rather than single outsized bets.

Monthly review issue rates tell the sharper story

Star scores across the top US futures prop firms sit tightly bunched between 4.2 and 4.8 out of 5, making headline ratings hard to act on. Tracking the share of public reviews each month that describe an operational issue provides a clearer signal of service quality.

Two established US operators illustrate how quickly service bottlenecks can improve when firms overhaul support and compliance processes:

MyFundedFutures, founded in 2023 and led by CEO Matthew Leech, averaged 4.8 out of 5 across 662 analysed reviews in October 2026. More notably, the share of reviews mentioning a problem dropped for three straight months, falling from 51.3% in July to 29.2% in August, 11.6% in September and 7.9% in October. Paired with its tracked crypto payouts, MyFundedFutures logged 0.43 payout complaints per 1,000 tracked payouts in October (6 complaints against 13,889 payouts). Reviewers singled out responsive support agents while citing unannounced account removals as the main remaining grievance.

TakeProfitTrader, founded in 2021 and led by CEO James Sixsmith, averaged 4.7 out of 5 across 357 analysed reviews in October 2026, up 19.4% in volume from September. Its monthly issue rate followed a similar downward curve, dropping from 45.0% in July and 43.5% in August to 15.4% in September and 12.0% in October. October reviewers praised support teams for refunding missed promotional codes after checkout, while complaints centred on account closures tied to opposite-position trades across accounts.

Comparing entry costs, activation fees and withdrawal rules

Headline evaluation fees can mislead buyers when a firm advertises a steep introductory discount and then adds an $80 to $90 activation fee after passing. Both MyFundedFutures and TakeProfitTrader eliminate funded activation fees ($0 activation) on their standard entry plans, shifting the comparison to payout timing and ongoing cost.

As checked on PipBack on 23 November 2026:

MyFundedFutures lists 18 plans across five account types, with its Builder evaluation starting at $52.50 after the active 50% MyFundedFutures promo code (code PIP, for new customers on their first evaluation) and $0 activation fee. Builder funded accounts carry an 80/20 profit split and allow withdrawals every two days once the required buffer is cleared, with minimums of $250 on $25,000 accounts and $500 on $50,000 accounts.

lists 18 plans across five account types, with its Builder evaluation starting at $52.50 after the active 50% MyFundedFutures promo code (code PIP, for new customers on their first evaluation) and $0 activation fee. Builder funded accounts carry an 80/20 profit split and allow withdrawals every two days once the required buffer is cleared, with minimums of $250 on $25,000 accounts and $500 on $50,000 accounts. TakeProfitTrader lists 14 plans, with its cheapest Intraday evaluation starting at $66.00 after the active 40% Take Profit Trader discount code (code PIP) and $0 activation fee. Its PRO funded plan also pays an 80/20 split and allows daily withdrawals starting from day one once the buffer and withdrawal rules are met, with no minimum withdrawal threshold ($50 fee on withdrawals under $250).

What traders should check before committing capital

Evaluating any futures prop firm comes down to four practical checks: calculate total cost across two failed evaluations plus one pass including activation fees; verify whether the drawdown trails intraday or end of day; confirm prohibited strategies such as hedging across accounts; and track at least three consecutive months of review issue rates rather than reacting to a single week of social media commentary.

Trading futures carries a substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. Figures are as published by PipBack on 23 November 2026 and reflect tracked payouts and analysed public reviews rather than audited totals. This article is for informational purposes only and is not investment advice.

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