Mobile game developers are increasingly turning to direct-to-consumer platforms following regulatory changes that have made it easier to sell in-game items, virtual currency and other digital content without intermediaries, according to research firm Omdia.

The shift is creating opportunities for specialist D2C providers, with Xsolla, Appcharge, Coda, FastSpring and Tebex identified as the market leaders in Omdia’s 2026 Market Radar.

The platforms offer services including merchant-of-record capabilities, payment processing, customisable online storefronts, analytics and player engagement tools.

Omdia said developers can potentially improve profit margins and strengthen relationships with players by selling directly, although the market remains closely contested.

Aghanim and Neon were also assessed as having strong offerings, with Omdia highlighting the relatively narrow gap between leading providers and their challengers.

“D2C in mobile games is reshaping market dynamics to the benefit of mobile game developers, who have reported swift uptake and revenue gains, creating a thriving market for D2C providers,” said Dom Tait, research director of games at Omdia.

Tait said developers should choose platforms according to their individual requirements, with options ranging from merchant-of-record services to fully managed storefronts.

“Selection should reflect business model, target geographies, genre, live operations cadence and in-house resourcing,” he said.

D2C platforms are also developing rapidly, with many of the capabilities assessed by Omdia having been introduced within recent months and additional services already in development.

“As the market continues to evolve at pace, what constitutes an above-average D2C offering today could look very different in a year from now,” Tait concluded.